Naga peace talks: Hoho urges Centre to announce final settlement

Dimapur, Feb 27: The Naga Hoho has questioned the Centre over the delay in finalising the Naga peace talks, maintaining that the common people are anxiously awaiting the final announcement of a solution.

Noting that the Government of India has already made it amply clear that the Naga flag and a separate constitution cannot be accepted, Naga Hoho president Sulanthung Lotha, in a release, urged all the Nagas to recognise the changing times and the need for a fresh perspective on the future.

The Naga Hoho called on the Centre to be decisive in resolving the issue and announce the final political settlement without further hesitation.

It underlined that the Naga people as well as the people of the North East are eagerly awaiting a solution, adding that the government should show political courage by making the final announcement.

The Naga Hoho also called on Naga political groups to make bold and decisive choices to bring the peace talks to a conclusion. It urged them to clarify whether they are truly committed to resolving the issue and working together for a peaceful solution.

The Naga Hoho also referred to the 213th report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, which had recommended a swift conclusion of the Naga peace talks on the one hand and stressed the need for unity and action among the Naga people on the other.

It further reiterated that the Naga people must acknowledge the limitations of the current political situation and move forward with a practical and realistic approach.





By

Correspondent