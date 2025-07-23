Naga dodies issue 20-day ultimatum to centre over FMR & border fencing

Imphal, July 22: The United Naga Council (UNC), Naga Women Union (NWU), All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM), and the Naga People’s Movement for Human Rights-South (NPMHR-S) have jointly issued a 20-day ultimatum to the Central Government, demanding immediate action on the recent abrogation of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the ongoing border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border in what they describe as “Naga ancestral homeland.”

The Naga bodies have strongly opposed both the termination of the FMR and the construction of fencing along the Myanmar border, stating that such measures undermine the rights and traditional ties of Naga communities residing on both sides of the international boundary.

“Should the demands remain unaddressed from the date of this ultimatum, we shall be compelled to resume our protest movement in stronger measure across all the Naga hill districts,” the Naga organisations warned.

The joint ultimatum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was submitted through Manipur Governor AK Bhalla.

“We submit this ultimatum with deep concern and anguish, expressing our strong resentment against abrogation of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the imaginary Indo-Myanmar border and the accelerated ongoing border fencing construction across the ancestral Naga homeland without due consultation with the affected indigenous communities and violating the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), particularly Articles 8, 26, and 36 thereof, endorsed by India.”

They also stated that scores of press statements have been issued, picketing of government offices in “Naga areas” has been undertaken, public demonstrations have been held in Naga hill districts, and memoranda submitted to “register our stiff opposition to the abrogation of the FMR and construction of the border fencing across the Naga ancestral homeland”.









