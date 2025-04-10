Naga civil bodies rally against Indo-Myanmar border fencing, FMR restoration

Dimapur, April 10: The Angami Public Organisation (APO), along with other Naga tribe units, organised a public rally in Kohima on Wednesday, demanding an immediate halt to the fencing of the Indo-Myanmar border, restoration of the Free Movement Regime along the international border in its original form, and withdrawal of the Protected Area Permit (PAP) regime from Nagaland.

Hundreds of people attended the rally held at the Old MLA Junction.

After the rally, the APO, along with other organisations, submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah through the Nagaland Governor, drawing his attention to the policy decisions of the Centre that have far-reaching consequences for the indigenous Naga people inhabiting the India-Myanmar border areas.

They demanded immediate revocation of the new guidelines for movement of indigenous Nagas on their "own ancestral homeland".

"Today, forcing our people to obtain a border pass to move in their own land is unacceptable as it is tantamount to taking permission to move around in one's own house. Since the implementation of the border pass system, residents of bordering districts have been bearing the brunt of the new system," the memorandum stated.

Opposing fencing of the India-Myanmar border, the organisations said they are against the idea of dividing "our ancestral land".

"Constructing fences along the border and dividing our people and our land is an outright violation of our indigenous rights," the memorandum added.

The organisations also demanded restoration of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the border in its entirety and original form as a mark of respect to the historical and cultural rights of the Nagas and also to maintain order and stability along the sensitive India-Myanmar border.

Further, they demanded withdrawal of PAP/RAP from Nagaland. The memorandum stated that the imposition of PAP/RAP, together with the new 'border pass' system exposes the "sinister design of the Government of India as the two form a lethal combination that can be used against our people for no fault of theirs".

It further said the imposition of PAP would virtually stop the visit of foreign tourists, affecting the growing tourism industry in Nagaland.

- By Correspondent