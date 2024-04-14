Nadda criticises Congress for being absent in Nagaland Assembly

Nagaland, April 14: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda criticised the Congress party for its absence in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) during a campaign of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-BJP alliance candidate in Chumoukedima on Saturday.

Nadda pointed out that while the Congress is vying for a Lok Sabha seat, they hold no representation in the state.

He said that the Congress is fighting for Delhi even without its presence in the Vidhan Sabha.

Under the rule of the Congress party, Nadda said that the state could not progress as the party had neglected the state.

Nadda criticised the Congress' approach of “vote power and forget,” suggesting that their inability has led to their current political insignificance in the state.

While speaking at the rally for PDA candidate Dr. Chumben Murry of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) at the Agri Expo Site, Nadda commended the transformative changes underway in Nagaland under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and Deputy CMs Y Patton and TR Zeliang.

Nadda outlined Prime Minister Modi's vision for the Northeast, aiming to position the region as a gateway to South Asia and East Asia, with a focus on trade and tourism engagements.

The BJP leader noted improvements in infrastructure and connectivity in Nagaland under the Modi government, including advancements in air and rail connectivity and the plans for semi-high-speed rail projects.