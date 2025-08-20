MZP urges tighter vigil at Assam-Mizoram border after skirmish at Vairengte checkgate

Aizawl, Aug 20: Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), the apex students' body of Mizoram, on Tuesday urged the state government to exercise heightened vigilance along its inter-state borders, particularly with Assam, following a skirmish at the Vairengte police checkgate on Monday night. The incident involved non-tribals attempting to enter Mizoram, triggering tensions at the Mizoram-Assam border.

Sources reported that a large group of non-tribals became agitated at the Vairengte checkgate after a prolonged wait for their Inner Line Permits (ILPs). Under the Inner Line Regulations, non-tribals must obtain ILPs at the police checkgate before entering the state.

In response to the incident, MZP leaders met with Mizo-ram Home Minister K Sapdanga on Tuesday to emphasise the urgent need for stronger border surveillance, particularly given Assam's ongoing crackdown on illegal Bangladesh immigrants.

The MZP, which had earlier expressed concerns about the potential influx of Bangladeshis following Assam's enforcement measures, believes Monday night's event may signal the beginning of such an influx.

"We have reason to believe that the number of non-tribals attempting to enter Mizoram is rising, as indicated by the government to enforce the law strictly and remain vigilant," said MZP leaders.

Expressing concern that illegal migrants expelled from Assam may seek refuge in Mizoram, the MZP called on the state government to deploy additional forces along the Assam-Mizoram border.

Furthermore, the MZP stressed the need for thorough checks to ensure that non-tribals entering Mizoram possess valid documents.

The MZP also pointed out that a total of 2,573 ILPs were issued in August, with a concerning 544 permits granted on a single day, August 18.

The MZP issued a stern warning to any Bangladesh immigrants attempting to enter Mizoram, cautioning that if any untoward incidents occurred, the MZP should not be held responsible. The organisation also called on Muslims from Assam currently residing in Mizoram to verify whether any Bangladesh immigrants are among them.