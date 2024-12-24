Myanmar refugee count in Mizoram drops to 32,794

Aizawl, Dec 24: The number of Myanmar refugees seeking shelter in Mizoram has further declined, dropping to 32,794 as of December 18, down from 33,036 on December 10, according to officials from the State's Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department.

During the week from December 11 to December 18, a total of 380 refugees departed from the Champhai district, located on the Mizoram-Myanmar border, while five left Kolasib district, which borders Assam. Meanwhile, 143 new arrivals were recorded in Serchhip district, situated in central Mizoram.

Among the 32,794 refugees, 16,892 are residing in 127 relief camps spread across seven districts, while 15,902 are accommodated outside the camps. The refugee population includes 10,002 males, 10,340 females, and 12,452 children.

Despite the departures, the Champhai district remains the primary refuge for Myanmar nationals, hosting 13,586 individuals. Of these, 6,650 are staying in 19 relief camps, while 6,936 are outside the camps.

In southern Mizoram, Lawngtlai and Siaha districts also house significant numbers of refugees. Lawngtlai district, which shares borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, accommodates 5,922 refugees in 38 relief camps and other settlements. This includes 2,014 refugees from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts.

In Siaha district, 4,976 Myanmar nationals are sheltered, with 4,062 in camps and 914 outside.

The refugee influx began in March 2021, following a military coup in Myanmar on February 1, 2021. Although some refugees have returned to their villages, the ongoing conflict between Myanmar's military and anti-coup resistance forces has continued to drive people into Mizoram and neighbouring countries like Thailand.

Officials studying the situation have reported that many refugees are optimistic about returning to Myanmar soon, as the Chin state has reportedly achieved relative stability, with resistance forces dominating much of the area.