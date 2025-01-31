Myanmar drug queen pin escapes Mizoram jail twice, recaptured

Aizawl, Jan. 31: A female inmate, who had escaped from Central Jail Aizawl and Champhai District jail had been recaptured by the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) on January 29 and handed over to Champhai Police.

Notably, the escapee is a 44-year-old Myanmar national and a drug queen pin.

The escapee, Lalchhanmawii C. Mawii, is a resident of Khawmawi in Myanmar.

Mawii succeeded in her first prison break in 2023, when she, along with two other female inmates escaped from Aizawl’s Central Jail on November 30 2023.

She carried out her prison break after she was convicted under Sairang police station case No. 5/21 dt. 15.3.2021 under sections 21(b) and 29 of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for the possession of 59.54 grams of heroin.

Case No. 341/23 dt. 30.11.2023 under section 224 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Vaivakawn Police Station by the Special Superintendent, Central Jail regarding the prison escape by the three female inmates.

C. Mawii and one of the other escaped prisoners, Lalruatsangi were later apprehended and sent to District Jail, Champhai on May 12, 2024; after being convicted under Champhai police station case No. 95/2024 dt.8.5.2024 under section 21(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act, for possessions of 250 grams of heroin.

Following the Production Warrant issued by the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Aizawl District on July 26, 2024, C. Mawii was re-arrested on July 27, 2024 under Vaivakawn police station case no. 341/23 dt. 30.11.2023 under sections 224 and 34 of the IPC and sent to Aizawl Central Jail. She was later transferred to District Jail, Champhai on November 18, 2024, from where she, for the second time, escaped with other inmate - Vansuiemi Suinunfeli (36) of Tahan, Myanmar on December 18, 2024.

Champhai PS Case No.254/2024 dt.18.12.2024 under sections 262 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was also registered for her second escape.

Mawii is an Under Trial Prisoner (UTP) and has the following cases registered under her name-

1). E&N Case No. 151/2018 u/s 21(b) NDPS,

2). E&N Case No. 206/2018 u/s 21(c) NDPS Act,

3). E&N Case No.308/2019 u/s 21(b) NDPS Act,

4). E&N Case No.353/2019 u/s 21(b) NDPS Act,

5). E&N Case No. 153/20 u/s 21(b) NDPS Act; and

6). E&N Case No. 15/21 u/s 21(c) NDPS Act

The Mizoram Police and the Central YMA issued a statement applauding the cooperation of various agencies viz- Excise & Narcotics Department, Sub-Headquarters YMA, Champhai, as well as groups from Myanmar, who tirelessly worked to recapture the escapee drug queen pin.