Myanmar clashes trigger new influx of 47 refugees into Mizoram's Champhai district

Aizawl, Dec 3: A new group of displaced families from Myanmar has arrived at Champhai district in south Mizoram, marking another surge in cross-border movement ahead of the military junta’s planned elections in the neighbouring country later this month.

Village authorities in Vaphai confirmed that 47 people from 11 families of Falam township in Chin state crossed into Saikhumphai hamlet over the last few days.

According to village leaders, the first batch arrived at Saikhumphai on Friday night and the latest group entered late on Monday.

Initially accommodated in a school building, the refugees were shifted to Vaphai on Monday and are currently staying at the village community hall.

The families said they fled after heavy clashes between the Myanmar military and the Chin National Defence Force (CNDF) around Falam town and adjoining villages.

They recounted a pattern familiar with earlier waves of displacement. Airstrikes reportedly carried out with jet fighters and drones, followed by ground offensives in which infantry units moved into villages, looted property, and set houses ablaze.

Local leaders said the refugees described large deployment of Tatmadaw troops who had moved into Chin state from Sagaing division, particularly from Kalaymyo.

With hostilities intensifying across multiple townships including Tedim, Hakha and Falam, residents in those areas are facing pressure to vote in the December 28 elections announced by the junta.

Village representatives in Vaphai said they fear more civilians could flee across the border in the coming days if the fighting continues to escalate.