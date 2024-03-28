Muted and colourless Holi in violence-hit Manipur this year

Imphal, Mar 28: With the ongoing turmoil in the north-eastern state of Manipur, a colourless Holi was celebrated this time in the state.

The five-day extravaganza festival of Yaosang, which is known as “Holi” in other parts of the country, is celebrated with pomp and gaiety in normal time. However, due to the current ethnic turmoil in the state, this Yaosang is reduced to the mere formality of unavoidable rituals.



Yaosang is regarded as one of the biggest festival in the state, celebrated for five complete days with different modes of rituals and celebrations. Other than religious rituals here in Manipur, the festival of Yaosang is associated with sporting events, which are organised in almost every locality. However, this time there was no sporting event in any locality.

The biggest attraction for Yaosang in Manipur is often the “Thabal Chongba” dance during the night, which is the biggest attraction for young men and women, who often dress in their best attire and come out during the night to enjoy this special dance. The Thabal Chongba is often regarded as the perfect platform for young men to start courting their young female counterparts.



This year, due to yearlong ethnic tensions in the state, the people collectively decided to tone down Yaosang celebrations.



No Thabal Chongba is being organised in any locality. This time the Yaosang is sombre, colourless and muted.

