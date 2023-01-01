Muslims will definitely vote for BJP in 2023 Tripura polls says Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik

Agartala, Jan 1: Union Minister of State Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik on Saturday asserted that Muslims of the state would definitely vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2023 assembly polls.



“This is a perceived thought that Muslims will not vote for the BJP. The reality is starkly opposite. Religious polarization does not work in our state. Beyond the religious lines what the government has done for the welfare of public matters. I am very much sure that people will vote for us”, said Bhoumik.

The Union Minister was addressing a gathering of party workers at Chandra Kala Hall of Kadamtala. It is also worthy to be mentioned here that it was her maiden visit to Kadamtala after being elected to Lok Sabha from West Tripura parliamentary constituency.

“I don’t want to hear anything against any particular community. What I Know is, if the proposed rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is successful, lotus will certainly bloom in Kadamtala”, she said and urged the party workers to at least bring 10,000 party supporters to the venue of the Home Minister’s event.

The Union Minister also inspected the party’s preparedness for the Rath Yatra to be flagged off by Amit Shah on January 5 next.

Speaking to media persons soon after the party meetings, Bhoumik said, “For the last 25 years, CPIM got help from the Congress to sustain in power. Today, their secret affair is exposed before all. People will surely reject such unethical political understanding in the days to come”.

Highlighting the development agenda of the ruling party, Bhoumik said, “In the next elections, people will judge our work based on their experience. Whether in tribal dominated hills or in the plains, the BJP has worked extensively to ensure that basic facilities reach people. We are confident that people will again repose their faith in BJP in the next elections as well”.