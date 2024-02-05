Music Icon Bipul Chettri releases brand new single ‘Salala’

Sikkim, Feb 5: “Teesta is the only constant companion while travelling in hills” - says Nepali music icon Bipul Chettri, a singer/songwriter from Kalimpong, Darjeeling, based in New Delhi. He recently released his brand new single 'Salala'- which he says is dedicated to the river - considered as lifeline of Sikkim and Darjeeling.

A LTCL (Licentiate of Trinity College, London) Diploma holder in western classical guitar, he heads the Arts Department at the Vasant Valley School in New Delhi when he is not travelling to perform. His previous works include three albums, ‘Sketches of Darjeeling’, 'Maya' and ‘Samaya’, as well as several singles to his credit. He is currently a Voting member for the Recording Academy (Grammy Awards) for the years 2022-24. The Assam Tribune spoke to the iconic singer about the theme of the song.

What is the significance of the term 'Salala' and how does it encapsulate the essence of the song's theme?

Nepali is a beautiful and expressive language. Salala, as you know represents the sound of flowing river in the Nepali language, so I thought it would work in the context of the theme of the song.



Could you elaborate on the inspiration behind 'Salala,' as described by BipulChettri, and how he channels emotions like longing and nostalgia in the song?

Every time I visited home in Kalimpong, I met other people like me who were spending most of their time away from their hometown due to various circumstances, and everyone seemed to have the similar story behind it.



So, I thought I could channel that emotion of being away but always wanting to return but being unable to do so. That’s how the expressions of longing, yearning, nostalgia manifested itself into the song.



In what way does the river Teesta function metaphorically in 'Salala'?

A lot of things seemed to change every time I visited the hills, sometimes for good or sometimes for worse. But the only constant companion while going or returning from there seemed to be the Teesta River accompanying you along the way. So I thought it was an apt metaphor for the song.



How does Bipul Chettri use his new song to convey a message or pay tribute to those affected by the Glacial Lake Outburst in Sikkim and North Bengal?

The Glacial Outburst in our area was one of the most devastating in over 50 years with so many people losing their homes, businesses and their loved ones. We personally knew people we knew who were affected by it, so this was our small way of paying tribute to their resolutenessas well as sharing their sorrow.



Can you provide insights into the journey of creating 'Salala,' including Bipul Chettri's approach to waiting for the right lyrics and the year-long composition process?

Songwriting can sometimes be easy and sometimes extremely difficult. I could write a song in under an hour but if it did not express the emotion of the theme, then it is of no use to me.



I had the riff and melody for this song for over a year but wasn’t sure where the lyrics would take me. So I waited for it to come without forcing it. But the underlying theme with the river as a metaphor was there since the beginning. I just needed the right time and space for the words to fall into place.