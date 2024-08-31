‘Murdered’ in Meghalaya, Awami League leader’s body repatriated to Bangladesh, probe on

Shillong, Aug 31: The body of Awami League leader Ishaque Ali Khan Panna, discovered in Meghalaya on August 26, was repatriated to Bangladesh through diplomatic channels on Saturday morning. As of the latest update, the body is yet to cross the border.

Following the recovery of Panna’s body, Meghalaya police worked closely with the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Guwahati to complete the necessary paperwork.

Extensive discussions led to the Bangladesh High Commission authorising an individual, a close acquaintance of Panna’s family, to retrieve the body through the Dawki border.

On Friday, the body was positively identified by the authorised individual and paperwork proceeded according to the guidelines set by the External Affairs and Union Home Ministries.

Throughout the day, Panna’s friends and relatives, some of whom requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the case, closely monitored the repatriation process from both India and Bangladesh.

Earlier, the body, found in a betel nut plantation in Dona Bhoi village of Meghalaya, was kept at the Khelieriate Civil Hospital morgue in East Jaintia Hills.

Post-mortem reports indicated that Panna had been "throttled to death", as confirmed by Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

While Panna's body has been sent back to Bangladesh, the investigation into his death remains open.

Authorities are particularly focused on the mysterious circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body in India and the disappearance of a substantial amount of money Panna was carrying.

Reportedly, Panna was carrying 1,500 US Dollars and approximately Rs 30,000 when he departed from Dhaka. Additionally, he was wearing a gold chain, a smartwatch, and had an iPhone 13 in his possession.

However, none of these items were found with his semi-decomposed body at the location where it was discovered.

The BSF, under significant scrutiny, is intensifying efforts to uncover more details about the incident.