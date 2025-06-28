Murder in West Garo Hills mirrors Raja Raghuvanshi case; wife, paramour held

Shillong, June 28: In a striking resemblance to the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, a woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her ‘paramour’ and others at Didapara village in West Garo Hills district last month.

Thurendro Ch Sangma, uncle of the deceased, said that his nephew, Pirot R Marak, had objected to his wife, Nennen R Marak’s alleged illicit relationship with one Reknan K Sangma of the same village, on several occasions. The Maraks have three children aged between 6 and 13 years.

The families of the victim and the accused had mediated between the husband and wife on a few occasions in this regard. A day prior to the alleged murder, the family members of both sides met after the wife had eloped with Reknan and returned home after four days. The next day the victim was reported dead.

The victim’s family members and the villagers alleged foul play and an FIR was filed at the Tikrikilla Police Station on May 7.

Later, the police received a court order to exhume the body. The post-mortem report showed injuries on the victim’s neck and private parts. Based on the findings, the wife along with her paramour and two of her brothers, Sengba R Marak and Lepson R Marak, were arrested on June 24.

“The wife runs a grocery shop in the village. My nephew was a farmer. We are not sure if other people are involved in the killing. The police are investigating the case,” the uncle told this correspondent on Thursday last.