Multiple arrests made in Tripura in connection with sexual abuse cases of minors

Agartala, Sept 23: As many as four incidents of atrocities against minor girls had been reported from different parts of Tripura, with the state police arresting several individuals in connection with heinous offences.

In Khowai district, to be particular, Tripura Police arrested two persons on charges of raping minor girls.

The first incident was reported from Teliamura, while the second incident occurred at Khowai’s Ganaki area.

According to police, a five-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by her father’s friend in the West Ganaki area of Khowai.

Speaking on the issue, a police official told The Assam Tribune that the accused came to the residence of the victim as an invitee for dinner. The victim’s mother was preparing food for the host, and her father was busy attending a phone call outside their living room when the incident occurred. The accused took the girl to the bathroom located in the backyard of the living room and forced himself on her.

When the matter came to light, locals assaulted the accused and later handed him over to police custody. The preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was under the influence of alcohol.

A police case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was lodged.

In a separate incident, a 21-year-old youth was arrested and subsequently produced before the Court on charges of raping a minor girl in Teliamura, under the Khowai district of Tripura.

Speaking on the issue, Officer In Charge of Teliamura Police Station Rajib Debnath said that the miscreant identified as Dulal Miah trapped the minor girl into a love affair, and the victim belongs from the Hindu community.

“He took her to an isolated location and forced her to be physically intimate with him. After the incident, she narrated the ordeal to her parents, prompting her father to lodge an FIR with the local Teliamura police station. We have arrested the accused shortly after receiving the complaint,” the police official has said.

A specific case was registered against the accused under Section 64 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape, Section 4 of the POCSO Act as the victim was a minor, and Section 66(e) of the Information Technology Act for reportedly recording the intimate moment with his mobile phone.

Meanwhile, at Belonia under South Tripura district, police arrested three migrant labourers for a molestation bid on a minor girl.

According to police sources, a 12-year-old minor girl was taking a bath in a local pond when four migrant labourers identified as Idul Sheikh, Rustam Sheikh, Bablu Sheikh, and Monir Hossain reportedly tried to molest her.

Hearing the hue and cry raised by the girl, the locals rushed to the spot and detained three of them. The police arrested all three accused individuals. Initial investigation revealed that all the accused persons hail from Murshidabad, and they had been working here as construction workers.

In another incident, a missing case of a minor has been reported from Tripura’s Bishalgarh area under Sepahijala district.

As per sources, a minor girl went missing from her school, and her belongings had been found inside the classroom. Upon receiving the news, the victim’s father lodged a missing complaint at the Bishalgarh woman police station. According to police sources, one person, Sagar Bhowmik, has been identified as a prime suspect in the case.