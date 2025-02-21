Multiple arrests in Manipur as security forces crack down on extortion racket

Imphal, Feb 21: Security forces in Manipur launched major crackdown on extortion networks, leading to multiple arrests and seizing of arms, explosives, and incriminating documents in a series of coordinated operations across the state. The raids, carried out in districts Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, and Thoubal, targeted individuals and groups allegedly involved in organised extortion, which has been a growing menace in the region.

According to official sources, security personnel apprehended several individuals suspected of being part of armed groups that have been illegally collecting "taxes" from traders, businesses, and local residents.

Many of these suspects were found in possession of demand notes, which were allegedly used to intimidate people into making financial contributions to various underground groups.

In addition to the arrests, security forces seized a large cache of sophisticated weapons, including AK-series rifles, handguns, and country-made firearms. Ammunition stockpiles, along with explosives such as grenades and IED components, were also recovered.

Officials stated that these materials were likely intended for use in violent activities to maintain fear and control over targeted communities.

During the raids, authorities also confiscated a significant amount of cash suspected to have been collected through extortion. Investigators believe that the detained individuals were operating as part of a larger network, funneling extorted money to insurgent groups operating in the region.

The arrested suspects have been handed over to the police for further interrogation, with officials working to trace the larger financial and logistical operations supporting these extortion activities.

This latest crackdown comes amid growing concerns over extortion-related violence, which has been affecting local businesses and disrupting economic stability in the state.