Mukul Sangma demands probe after ED exposes illegal coal trade

Shillong, May 3: Former Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Mukul Sangma, has intensified his demand for an independent investigation into what he describes as a “deep-rooted nexus” between politicians, bureaucrats, and coal mafias that has allowed illegal coal mining and transportation to flourish in Meghalaya.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Sangma alleged that the scale and organisation of the illegal coal trade in the state suggest systematic facilitation by those in power. “This is not random illegality but a well-supported cartel backed by those in power,” he stated, urging central agencies to dig deeper into the administrative machinery that he believes is shielding the operation.

The call for action comes on the heels of a significant revelation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which recently seized Rs 1.58 crore during raids linked to illegal coal mining. The ED unearthed financial trails and evidence pointing to a structured racket involving shell companies, unregulated trucking, and cash transactions per truckload of coal.

Sangma questioned why the state police had failed to act despite the ED’s findings. “If the ED can find evidence, why can’t the police? Are officials simply turning a blind eye?” he asked, also flagging the suspicious influx of migrant labourers in coal-rich regions like Shahlang as a clear indicator of illegal mining activities.

He accused the state government of repeated denials and inaction on complaints raised by opposition leaders and citizens alike. “I’ve written to the Chief Secretary and even the Centre, but there has been no response,” he said, pointing out that coal falls under central jurisdiction, making the Centre’s silence more concerning.

Dr. Sangma further noted the ED’s discovery that money is being collected per truck as further proof of the opposition's long-standing allegations. He also criticized the state police for dismissing several FIRs lodged by individuals, traditional heads, and concerned citizens, claiming they were closed due to “lack of evidence.”

“This persistent inaction only fuels suspicion of a larger conspiracy to shield those benefitting from the illegal coal trade,” Sangma concluded, calling for a transparent and independent probe to uncover the full extent of the nexus.

The ED also unearthed compelling evidence of illegal coal mining and transportation in Meghalaya, revealing a well-organized nexus involving traders, transporters, and officials. The findings include financial trails indicating proceeds from illegal coal trade being laundered through shell companies and hawala networks.

It also highlighted how large-scale coal transportation continued unabated despite a Supreme Court ban, pointing to administrative complicity and deliberate evasion of environmental regulations and taxation.