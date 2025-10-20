MSPCL condemns attack on Churachandpur staff; seeks swift resolution by Oct 20

Churachandpur, October 20: Employees of the Manipur State Power Company Limited (MSPCL) have strongly condemned the violent attack on essential service personnel at the 33/11 kV Tuila Sub-Station, Churachandpur, calling it a “brutal assault and bloodshed” on those tasked with maintaining vital public infrastructure.

In a press note issued on Sunday, staff from MSPCL’s SSSD-IX and SSD-III units described the incident as a direct assault on public service workers for reasons that remain unclear.

They termed the violence “unacceptable and contrary to the fundamental rights and safety of workers” and demanded a swift and transparent investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The employees urged the Tuila Area Chief Association (TACA) and other concerned parties to resolve the matter under customary laws by midnight of October 20.

They warned that failure to do so would compel authorities to escalate the case through the law-and-order framework at the administrative level.

Highlighting the need for a safe working environment, MSPCL staff also sought written assurances that such harassment and disturbances would not recur, stressing the importance of peaceful coexistence between public service personnel and the local community.

Copies of the statement has been forwarded to the Deputy General Manager, SSD-III, TACA and other stakeholders.

The attack occurred on Saturday around 5:30 pm, when seven MSPCL staff members, including the Officer-in-Charge, were allegedly assaulted by unidentified miscreants.

What began as a quiet evening at the Tuila Sub-Station quickly turned into a night of horror, leaving the employees bloodied and traumatised.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among power department workers across the state, who have called for enhanced security measures at the sub-station and demanded strict action against the assailants to safeguard the rights and safety of essential service workers.