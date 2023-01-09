MSME budget for North East increased by Rs 8k crore: Union Minister Narayan Rane

Agartala, Jan 9: Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Industries Narayan Rane on Monday said that budgetary allocations for the North East region under his department have been increased by Rs 8,000 crore for the current fiscal year.

“In the 2021-22 Financial Year, total budgetary allocation for the North East was Rs 68,000 crore. In the current fiscal year, the budget has been increased to Rs 76,000 crore. Several states like Assam and Sikkim have performed very well in the last couple of years and I feel Tripura will also do good in the days to come”, the Union Minister told a press conference followed by regional conference on sustainable development goals for MSMEs in North East.

He said, “I am here to review the development works from ground zero. I have observed that the North East has performed very well in recent times. The whole budgetary allocation of Rs 68,000 crore released in the previous financial year has been utilized fully. Sikkim has emerged as one of the successful states with a per capita income of over Rs 4 lakhs. In Assam as well, work is underway at a rapid pace. For Tripura, we have discussed some plans with the Chief Minister”.

On being asked what are the key sectors that could flourish in the MSME sector, the Union Minister said, “Tourism has tremendous potential. In states like Goa, tourism generates 95 percent of the total revenue the government earns. Balaji temple in Tamil Nadu also draws huge footfalls round the year. We are quite optimistic about the tourism sector. The Chief Minister has been consulted on the issue to come up with an innovative plan centering the Tripurasundari temple situated at Udaipur. We have set a goal of projected per capita income of over Rs 2 lakh in the next three years. The Central government has said that no state should have per capita income less than the national average”. The present per capita income of Tripura stands at Rs 1.3 lakh and the national average is Rs 1.8 lakh.