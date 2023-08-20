MPs from Northeast write to PM expressing concern over oil palm expansion plans

Guwahati, Aug 20: Guwahati, Aug 20: After the centre has prioritized expansion of palm oil cultivation in the Northeastern region of India, a group of Members of Parliament (MP) from the region expressing grave concern has urged the centre to reconsider the plan to increase oil palm planting.

As per reports, Congress MP from Assam Pradyut Bordoloi along with Congress MPs Vincent Pala from Meghalaya, Abdul Khaleque, Gaurav Gogoi from Assam, National People Party’s MP from Meghalaya Agatha Sangma and Naga People’s Front MP from Manipur Lorho S Pfoze wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the adverse impact of palm plantation in the region.

While emphasising on the fact that the region is unsuitable for palm oil cultivation, the MPs asked the PM to thoroughly asses the expansion plan as it would led to deforestation, biodiversity loss, and water scarcity in the Northeast.

The development comes after the government is promoting oil palm cultivation as a way to reduce India’s dependence on edible oil imports. However, environmental experts have cautioned that the plantation could prove disastrous for the northeast’s natural ecology.

“The government must think along sustainable lines and in wider consultation with all stakeholders before any irreversible damage is done.”

"The government must determine whether oil palm development in the Northeast is economically viable. If it isn't, the government shouldn't move forward with the project,” Bordoloi was quoted as saying.

A study by the Centre for Science and Environment found that oil palm cultivation could lead to the loss of 2.5 million hectares of forest in India by 2030. The study also found that oil palm plantations store less carbon than forests, and could contribute to climate change.