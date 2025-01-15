MPCC slams BJP, calls allegations over Manipur crisis ‘biggest joke of century’

Imphal, Jan 15: In a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) condemned recent accusations that the Congress is responsible for prolonging the crisis in Manipur.

Labelling the allegations as the “biggest joke of the century”, the Grand Old Party asserted that the BJP, both at the Centre and in the state, holds complete control over intelligence, security forces, and government machinery in Manipur. Despite this, the BJP has failed to resolve the now 20-month-old crisis.

“Calling the Congress responsible for the ongoing crisis is the biggest joke of the century. The BJP controls intelligence, security forces, and government machinery, yet they accuse us of wanting to continue the violence. If Congress were that powerful, what is stopping the BJP from resolving the crisis?” said Hareshwar Goswami, Vice President of MPCC, during a press meet at Congress Bhawan on Tuesday.

Goswami also criticised Minister Govindas Konthoujam for his recent remarks at the Gaan Ngai celebration in Chinikon village, Kangpokpi district, where Konthoujam accused the Congress of wanting to prolong the crisis.

Goswami rebutted, stating that the BJP has failed to find a solution to the crisis while continuously blaming the Congress.

“From the beginning of the crisis, Congress Legislature Party leader O Ibobi Singh urged the Chief Minister to address the issue promptly, even suggesting a joint meeting to discuss the severity of the situation. Despite these efforts, the BJP continues to point fingers at us,” he added.

Quoting Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi propaganda chief, Goswami remarked, “They say, ‘Tell a lie often enough, it becomes the truth.’ This seems to have become a hallmark of the BJP from top to bottom.”

Goswami further criticised Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah and the Chief Minister N Biren Singh for presenting conflicting narratives about the crisis's root causes.

He highlighted how their statements have evolved over time, ranging from ST demands to law and order failures, with each new explanation contradicting the previous one.

“What about the commission of inquiry report?” Goswami questioned, pointing out that the report has yet to be released.