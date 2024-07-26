MP Vanlalhmangaiha meets Aviation Minister; Proposes new airport in Mizoram

Aizawl, July 26: Mizoram MP Richard Vanlalhmangaiha met with Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu to discuss the development of an additional airport in Mizoram, on Thursday.

Speaking with the Minister, MP Richard discussed that the Lengpui Airport can no longer meet the needs of Mizoram's residents, highlighting that people are encountering difficulties travelling to the airport from various parts of the state.

Furthermore, he emphasised the urgent need for building an additional airport in Southern Mizoram, where a survey has already been conducted for a potential site.

MP Vanlalhmangaiha discussed how flights to Lengpui Airport have decreased because the tribal communities in Manipur are no longer able to use Imphal Airport due to the communal violence of May 2023. He also requested the Minister to take the necessary steps to provide more flight services for Mizoram.

The Civil Aviation Minister expressed his zeal to develop an airport in Southern Mizoram once the site is finalised.