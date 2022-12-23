MP Biplab Deb demands speedy completion of Indo-Bangla waterway through Tripura

Agartala, Dec 23: Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday attracted the notice of the Central government towards the delay in Sonamura-Daudkandi inland waterway project that connects Tripura with Bangladesh. Deb raised the demand of expediting the ongoing work and speedy completion to enable Tripura reap the dividends of waterway connectivity.

He requested the Government of India to discuss the matter with Bangladesh counterpart and make this route feasible for commercial water transportation.

It is worthy to be mentioned here that the Sonamura-Daudkandi waterway route has been accorded the protocol route status long back. Trial runs for small barges were also conducted when Deb was the Chief Minister of the state. He said, "If the route becomes operational, transport cost of essential goods will reduce drastically".

According to Deb, to make this route operational for commercial vessels, dredging is needed to be carried out in several stretches of Bangladesh and India.

"There was a proposal from India to fund the dredging on the Bangladesh side. But, Bangladesh has said that they would do it themselves. Due to unknown reasons, the dredging work is yet to be started", Deb told Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, a floating jetty was set up by the Ministry of Shipping, Government of India, ahead of the trial at Sonamura. "Construction of a permanent jetty is underway. If the route comes into operation, Tripura will become a hub of economic activities shedding its status of a landlocked state", he said.