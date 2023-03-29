Manipur signs MoU with AIFF to set up center of excellence for world-class footballing facilities

IMPHAL, March 29: Finally Manipur signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) to set up a center of excellence for development of a world-class footballing facilities in the North Eastern state.

The MoU was signed by AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran and Secretary N Kheda Varta of Manipur’s Youth affairs & sports department in presence of the state Governor Anusuiya Uikey, Chief minister N Biren Singh and AIFF president Kaylan Chaubey, prior to the last and final match of the historic Hero tri-nation international football tournament here at the fully packed Khuman Lampak main stadium on Tuesday evening.

The last and final match of the historic Hero tri-nation football tourney was played between hosts India and Kyrgyzstan wherein India beat the central Asian country by 2-0.Seven Manipur players were part of the Indian national football team.

Youth affairs & sports minister Govindas Konthoujam and council of ministers, MLAs and All Manipur Football Association President M Ratan Kumar Singh were also present during the last match of the Hero tri-nation football tourney.

Sharing the photographs of signing the MoU in a tweet, the state Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote, "I am delighted to announce that an MoU has been signed between the government of Manipur and All Indian football federation to set up a center of excellence for football."

Earlier speaking on the occasion, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said that Manipur deserves a bigger initiative as the chief minister being a former footballer is of huge help.



He said, “We are collaborating with the Manipur government and will provide the best support possible from our side. I’m hopeful that the AIFF and the Manipur government will make a big difference to Indian football with this project.”

Shaji Prabhakaran said, “Manipur has made history by holding a senior international tournament for men for the first time. The success of these matches proved that the people of Manipur have football in their blood.”

Manipur had emerged as the football factory of India as it contributed about 43 players in The Indian Super League-men’s professional top tier football league in Indian football league system shows the dominance of the state in the discipline of football.

The Main Stadium at Khuman Lampak sports complex in Imphal looked full with an official attendance record of 29,877 on the closing match on Tuesday unlike opening day's record of 29,341 attendances.

It may be worth mentioning here that for the first time in the history of football,the people of Manipur have witnessed the Indian national football team playing with Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan teams on Manipur soil during Hero tri-nation football tourney from March 22-28.