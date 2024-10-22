Gadkari chairs review meetings for NH development projects in North East

Guwahati, Oct. 22: With an aim to give a major push to the fast-tracking of highway infrastructure development projects in the Northeast, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday chaired a review meeting with the representatives of the State governments from the Northeast.

"The discussion centred on expediting development to ensure the timely completion of critical infrastructure, reinforcing the Central government's commitment to enhancing mobility and driving economic growth in the Northeast region," an official said.

Gadkari reviewed the progress of 15 national highway projects spanning over 423 km in Arunachal Pradesh, 38 national highway projects spanning over 808 km in Manipur, and 16 ongoing national highway projects spanning 324 km in Tripura. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, and several other top officials from both Central and State governments were present in the meeting.

"Efforts to expedite the infrastructure will significantly improve connectivity, boost local economies, and further integrate the Northeast into the national growth frame- work," the official said.

The meeting took place days after the Central government issued a circular to the States on the use of white topping technology for the rehabilitation and strengthening of the NHs.

The white topping technology (TWT) is defined as a concrete overlay on the top of an existing in-service bituminous pavement. A few advantages of WT include an extension of the lifespan of the pavement by 20-25 years, fewer lane closures during the design period, lower life-cycle costs when compared with bituminous overlay, durable wearing course in high rainfall among others.

Imphal correspondent adds: Meanwhile, after attending the meeting, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed heart-felt appreciation to Union Minister Gadkari for taking valuable time out of his busy schedule and reviewing several developmental projects in Manipur.

In a post on a microblogging website, Biren Singh wrote, "I am thankful for his concerns towards the ongoing 38 National Highway projects covering 808 Kilometres in Manipur and addressing the solutions for the timely completion of these vital projects, which will enhance connectivity and economic growth in the State. I further appreciate him for initiating several new projects aimed at uplifting the economy of Manipur as a crucial need for the overall development of the entire Northeast region."