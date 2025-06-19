Mortal remains of Air India cabin crew Lamnunthem Singson received in Dimapur

Kangpokpi/Imphal, June 19: The mortal remains of Air India cabin crew Lamnunthem Singson, who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash, were received by family members at Dimapur airport on Thursday.

The body of Singson, who hailed from Kangpokpi district of Manipur, was brought from Ahmedabad to the airport in Nagaland by an Indigo flight, officials said.

Representatives of Kuki Student Organisation Sadar Hills were also present at the airport. The 26-year-old woman belonged to the Kuki community.

Earlier in the morning, family members and community leaders left Kangpokpi for Dimapur in around 10 vehicles to receive the mortal remains, a cousin of Singson said.

Singson was among the 241 people onboard Air India Flight AI 171, which crashed seconds after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on June 12.

She was originally from Old Lambulane colony in Imphal but her family had moved to Kangpokpi district following the outbreak of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the state in 2023.

Another cabin crew from Manipur, Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma, also died in the same aviation disaster. The Meitei woman's mortal remains are yet to be brought to the state from Ahmedabad.

--PTI