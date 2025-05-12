‘More than a festival’: Mizoram Speaker hails Bohag Bihu as symbol of agrarian heritage

Aizawl, May 12: Mizoram Legislative Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama on Saturday highlighted the cultural and agricultural significance of Rongali Bihu (Bohag Bihu), describing it as a cornerstone of Assamese tradition that reflects deep ties with the agrarian way of life.

Addressing a gathering at the Rongali Bihu celebration held at the Multipurpose Cultural Complex in Berawtlang, Aizawl, Lalbiakzama said the festival is more than just a celebration – it is a powerful reminder of the enduring role of agriculture in human civilisation.

He remarked that the importance of farming and allied sectors has remained constant from the primitive age to the modern digital era.

“Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, when human activity was severely restricted, we came to realise that our most essential needs were agricultural produce and medicines,” he said.

The Speaker also reflected on the shared historical and emotional bonds between the northeastern states. Recalling a time when all the present-day northeastern states were once part of a single administrative unit under Assam, he said that despite political separation, the spirit of unity must endure.

He called for Assam and its people to play a guiding role in preserving this unity. “The Assamese people and the State of Assam should act like the elder guiding the younger siblings – a father figure to the seven-sister states,” he said, expressing hope that festivals like Rongali Bihu would help reinforce regional harmony.

Extending his warm wishes to the Assamese community on the occasion, Lalbiakzama said the festival, which aligns with the planting season, carries a deep message of hope and abundance. “May your crops flourish, and may Assam continue to be the food basket of the northeast,” he added.

The Bohag Bihu celebrations in Aizawl were organised under the aegis of the Assam Cultural Society. The programme was led by Mizoram University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dibakar Deka, Assam Cultural Society president Prof Pranab Chandra Kalita, general secretary Dr Firdoos Jaman, Prof Kalyan Sarma – who also heads the Rongali Bihu Celebration Committee 2025 and others.





