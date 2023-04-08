More than 30 persons fall sick after consuming curd in Haflong

Haflong, April 8: In a bizarre incident, more than thirty persons including children of Rangapur, Doliadisa, Dittokchera, Buolmol, etc. of Harangajao fell sick after consuming curd from a sweet stall at Harangajao on Friday.

All the sick persons were brought to Harangajao Primary Health Centre for immediate treatment.

Doctor suspected to be a case of food poisoning. Additional Deputy Commissioner L. Khiangte from District Administration, Deputy Secretary, of Health Rebecca Changsan from NCHAC, and a Medical team with medicine reached Harangajao soon after getting information about the incident.

Later, all the patients were sent to Haflong Civil Hospital where the doctor said that the patients are in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the police have taken the owner of Mazumder Sweets, Tushar Mazumder in their custody for questioning and also samples of sweet were collected for testing.

Though the cause of the poisoning is yet to be ascertained, many food items from the said shop were found expired. ADC Khiagte said the shop is sealed for now and if any irregularities are found after the testing, legal action would be taken against the owner of the sweet shop.