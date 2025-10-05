More Manipur BJP MLAs fly to Delhi to press Centre for early govt formation

Imphal, Oct 5: The political deadlock in Manipur deepened over the weekend as several BJP MLAs, including former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, left for New Delhi to push for the immediate restoration of an elected government in the state, which has been under President’s Rule since May 2023.

On Sunday afternoon, Andro MLA Th. Shyamkumar departed Imphal around 12:45 pm, issuing a strong warning before his flight.

“If the Centre fails to restore a popular government this time, BJP MLAs will be left with no option but to tender resignation,” he told the press, at Imphal airport.

Asked whether appointments had been secured with the party’s central leadership, Shyamkumar said, “As the BJP is in power at the Centre, the central leaders should understand the aspirations of the people of Manipur. Otherwise, it will be difficult to continue.”

Adding weight to the move, Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker T. Satyabrata was also expected to leave Imphal later in the evening to join the delegation in Delhi.

The first group of legislators, led by Biren Singh and five of his close allies, had already reached the national capital on Saturday.

Speaking to the press before departure, Singh said the delegation would raise urgent issues including the volatile law and order situation and the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

He confirmed that they were pressing for the immediate formation of a popular government but did not specify which central leaders they would be meeting.

Manipur has remained in a prolonged political vacuum since ethnic unrest erupted in May 2023. BJP legislators argue that the continued imposition of President’s Rule is undemocratic and is hampering governance and recovery efforts in the violence-affected state.

“Our purpose is to convey the aspirations of the people and press for government formation. We want the democratic process to resume and a semi-government to be established at the earliest,” said BJP MLA Th. Robindro, who accompanied Singh.

With public impatience growing and BJP legislators uniting in protest, the party’s central leadership now faces mounting pressure from within its own ranks to take decisive action and restore democratic governance in Manipur.