More late night firing incidents reported from Manipur

Imphal, June 21: Intermittent firing was reported from Thangjing in Manipur East around 11.45 pm on Tuesday.

According to officials, 15-20 rounds of automatic weapon fire were heard before it fell silent.

“The firing was heard around 2km north of Sugnu,” an official said.

Intermittent firing was also reported from Geljang & Singda, both falling in Kangchup area.

“Between 8pm and 9:30 pm, 4-5 rounds were fired from Geljan & Singda areas. It is speculative fire, and not at each other. Distance between the two places is 2 km,” an official added.

Assam Rifles personnel went to both the locations to find out if there were any injuries or casualties.