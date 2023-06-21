85 years of service to the nation
North East

More late night firing incidents reported from Manipur

By PTI
More late night firing incidents reported from Manipur
Representational Image 

Imphal, June 21: Intermittent firing was reported from Thangjing in Manipur East around 11.45 pm on Tuesday.

According to officials, 15-20 rounds of automatic weapon fire were heard before it fell silent.

“The firing was heard around 2km north of Sugnu,” an official said.

Intermittent firing was also reported from Geljang & Singda, both falling in Kangchup area.

“Between 8pm and 9:30 pm, 4-5 rounds were fired from Geljan & Singda areas. It is speculative fire, and not at each other. Distance between the two places is 2 km,” an official added.

Assam Rifles personnel went to both the locations to find out if there were any injuries or casualties.

PTI


