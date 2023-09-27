Mobile net services suspended again for five days in Manipur

Imphal, Sept 27: Hardly three days after the mobile internet data service was restored in Manipur, the state authority yet again re-imposed mobile internet data service shutdown for the next five days.



"The State Government decides to suspend/curb the mobile internet data services, internet/data services through VPN in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with immediate effect till 7:45 PM of October 1, 2023," says a government order on Tuesday evening.

The government order issued by the Joint secretary (Home) government of Manipur said that the government views very seriously and with utmost sensitivity the reported spread of disinformation, false rumours and other types of violent activities through various social media platforms in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the state of Manipur.

Tuesday’s government order to suspend the mobile internet data service came after the widespread protests by students demanding justice for the two students, in and around Imphal following the photographs of bodies of the said two missing Meitei students surfaced on social media. Several students mostly girls were also injured during Tuesday’s protest.

The people’s protests demanding justice, continues at Singjamei area in Imphal West district till late last night amidst the firing of tear gas shells by security forces to disperse the protestors during which some protestors and police sustained injury.

It may be noted that two students identified as Phijam Hemjit (20) of Takyel and Linthoingambi Hijam (17) of Tera, both in Imphal West district went missing on July 6 and their pictures have surfaced on social media only on Monday evening.

It may be mentioned that mobile internet services, which were suspended since May 3 when violence erupted in Manipur were restored at around 2pm of September 23, hours after Chief Minister N Biren Singh made the announcement in the morning.