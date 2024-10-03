Mob storms Ukhrul PS, 21 arms & ammunition looted amidst clash

Imphal, Oct : As many as 21 arms have been looted by a mob from Ukhrul Police Station in Manipur, on Thursday. This comes after a clash broke out between residents of Hungpung village and Hunphun village in Ukhrul town on Wednesday in connection with a land dispute.

Reportedly, the mob stormed the police station and managed to decamp with eight 9mm pistols, six INSAS rifles, three AK-47 rifles, two 9mm carbines, one SLR, and one Sten gun.

Moreover, they also looted 340 INSAS rounds, 250 carbine rounds, 201 rounds of 9mm, 180 rounds of AK-47, and 10 rounds of SLR, totalling 981 rounds.

Additional Director General of Police (law and order) L Kailun sent out a message on Wednesday to the senior superintendent of police of all districts and security officials concerned, alerting about the present law and order situation in the state.

The DGP on Wednesday asked officers, police stations, and outposts to stay vigilant while instructing to ensure “proper security for arms and ammunition”.

Earlier on October 2, Ukhrul district authorities clamped prohibitory orders in Ukhrul town after two men from Tangkhul Naga villages engaged in an exchange of fire over a land dispute.

The clash led to the death of 3 people including two civilians and one medical representative (MR) personnel while several others were injured.

In response to the heightened tensions, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dinringam Kamei issued an order restricting movement in the affected areas.

Manipur has witnessed separate incidents of arms being looted from the state armouries and police outposts following the violence that erupted in 2023.

In a press conference held on September 20, security advisor Kuldiep Singh told the press that among the 6,000 arms looted in the state, a total of 2,681 weapons have been seized and recovered, he said.

Of the recovered weapons, 1,200 were looted, while 1,400 were non-looted. Out of the 1,400, around 800 weapons are sophisticated, he said.

The security advisor also mentioned that three exploded rockets and one unfired rocket were among the seized weapons, and security forces are still searching for the manufacturing source.







































