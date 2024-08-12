Mob justice in Tripura: Teacher accused of molesting student dies after lynching

A government school teacher facing molestation charges was lynched by an angry mob in Tripura, succumbing to his injuries on Saturday.

Agartala, Aug 12:

The teacher, identified as Abhijit Dey, was attacked after allegations surfaced that he had molested a student during private tuition.

The police have registered two cases in connection with the incident and assured that those responsible for the crime will soon be apprehended.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Additional Superintendent of Police of Gomati District, Souvik Dey, stated, “Two FIRs have been registered. One concerns the lynching of the teacher, and the other pertains to the molestation charges against the deceased. The student, in her statement, alleged that she was molested on multiple occasions by the deceased during private tuition. We are investigating both cases.”

Dey, an English teacher at a government higher secondary school, also provided private tuition to students, including the alleged victim.

On August 8, after the girl recounted her ordeal to her parents, the perpetrators summoned Dey.

He was later handed over to the police, but not before sustaining severe injuries. Despite his condition, Dey was not immediately taken to the hospital, raising questions about police negligence.

After repeated requests, a medical examination was eventually conducted.

The police, following protocol, presented Dey before a court based on the complaint filed by the girl's family.

However, Dey's health deteriorated rapidly in court; he collapsed and began vomiting blood.

His condition worsened, prompting the police to transfer him to Gomati District Hospital. He was later referred to GB Pant Hospital in Agartala, where he passed away on Sunday.

Dey's mortal remains were returned to his hometown the same day, and a postmortem examination was conducted to determine the cause of death.

The incident has shocked the denizens of the city, with locals condemning the actions of the police and on-duty doctors, calling them “inhuman”.

In response to the tragedy, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy visited Dey’s residence and assured his wife that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

A delegation from the Gomati District Congress, led by President Titan Paul, also met with the grieving family.

Paul accused the police and doctors of negligence, which he claimed led to Dey's death, and demanded the swift arrest of all those involved.