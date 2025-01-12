Mob destroys Assam Rifles camp in Manipur's Kamjong over timber transport halt

Imphal, Jan 12: A mob stormed and destroyed a makeshift Assam Rifles camp in Manipur's Kamjong district, officials reported on Saturday.

The protesters, mostly from the Kasom Khullen block, retaliated against what they perceived as harassment and unjust restrictions on transporting timber for construction.

The unrest began when Assam Rifles personnel allegedly halted the timber transportation, despite intervention by local MLA Leishiyo Keishing. His request to allow the passage of the timber was reportedly dismissed, heightening tensions.

The protesters, including women, demanded an end to the alleged harassment and the removal of Assam Rifles personnel from the area.

The situation escalated when the Assam Rifles used tear gas and fired shots in the air to disperse the crowd, further enraging the locals.

Kamjong Superintendent of Police Ningsem Vashum confirmed the heightened tensions, adding that residents had blocked roads to prevent reinforcements from reaching the area.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported during the confrontation. Legislator Keishing engaged in discussions with Assam Rifles officials to defuse the situation.

Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles strongly refuted the allegations, stating that their personnel were following standard procedures when they stopped a vehicle loaded with timber that lacked the required documents.

They claimed the situation was aggravated by nefarious elements who incited the local population.

In the meantime, the Tangkhul Naga Aze Longphang issued resolutions advising the halt of Assam Rifles' movements and called for unity to fulfil their demands.