Mob attacks Manipur police convoy in Chandel; 3 vehicles damaged, no injuries

Imphal, Oct 2: Tension flared in Manipur’s Chandel district after a mob attacked a police convoy at Longja village, damaging several vehicles late on Wednesday night.

According to a police official in Imphal, windshields of three vehicles, including that of the district’s Additional Superintendent of Police, were damaged during the attack.

The incident occurred while the convoy was conducting operations in the hill areas of the district that shares an unfenced border with Myanmar. However, no injuries were reported on either side.

Quoting reports from Chandel, the official said a large number of people, mostly women from the Kuki tribal community, blocked the convoy and prevented it from advancing.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), an influential Kuki body based in Kangpokpi’s Sadar Hills, has announced a total shutdown along NH-2 from 6 am to 6 pm on October 3, observing what it terms “Separation Day”.

It said all business establishments and academic institutions would remain closed, while medical emergencies and funeral processions would be exempted.

In a statement, COTU said the shutdown is to pay homage to the “fallen heroes” of the ongoing ethnic conflict and to reiterate the Kuki-Zo community’s political demand for being “physically and demographically separated” from the majority Meitei community.

Declaring that the day would be observed with “full fervour”, COTU appealed for public cooperation and stressed that the observance was meant to remind the Government of India of the Kuki-Zo community’s demands.

Amid heightened tensions, security has been tightened in vulnerable areas, with convoys deployed in sensitive stretches to ensure safe passage of vehicles.

In an advisory, Manipur Police urged people not to fall prey to rumours or fake social media posts. “The veracity of any circulation of unfounded videos, audio clips, etc., may be confirmed from the Central Control Room. Uploading and circulation of such fake posts on social media will attract legal action with consequences,” the police statement said.

The police also appealed to the public to return looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the nearest police station or security forces camp at the earliest.

