MNF trains guns on govt for poor condition of Mizoram’s National Highways

Aizawl, Sept. 25: The Mizo National Front (MNF) has held the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government responsible for the deteriorating state of National Highways 306 and 6, accusing them of neglect and mismanagement.

MNF General Secretary Er K Sawmvela, a former Engineer-in-Chief of the Public Works Department (PWD), strongly criticised Chief Minister Lalduhoma for his recent comments on the damaged stretch between Kawnpui and Khamrang, describing his statements as “regrettable.”

Sawmvela accused the Chief Minister of making uninformed remarks without consulting the officials of the concerned department.

Sawmvela explained that the Kawnpui-Khamrang road is being constructed under an Engineering-Procurement-Construction (EPC) mode contract at the request of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH).

He clarified that the PWD has strictly followed EPC procedures and has not deviated from the contract's terms.

“The state PWD does not have the authority to alter contract documents at its discretion. We used the standard MoRTH documents, and the agreement was not signed for the benefit of the contractor or for profit,” he said.

He further clarified that, under EPC contracts, the defect liability or maintenance period varies based on the type of work—10 years, 5 years, or 3 years.

In the case of the Kawnpui-Khamrang road, which is a periodical renewal project, the liability period is 3 years, not 5 years as stated by the Chief Minister.

The MNF leader recalled that Lalduhoma, as Leader of the Opposition, had promised to prioritise road repairs if the ZPM came to power.

“He made commitments to repair these roads, and now, as Chief Minister, he should take responsibility instead of passing the blame,” said Sawmvela.

The General Secretary also addressed the termination of the road's contractor, Sadguru Engineers & Allied Services Pvt. Ltd.

He stated that the contractor’s maintenance work was foreclosed in compliance with the contract agreement and approved by MoRTH officials. The contractor’s security deposit of Rs. 35.37 lakhs has been transferred to the PWD.