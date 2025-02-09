MNF slams Mizoram govt over Lengpui Airport transfer to IAF, calls it financial failure

Aizawl, Feb 9: The Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) on Saturday vowed to prevent the Lengpui Airport from being handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF). Amid the ongoing controversy over the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM)-led Government's plan to transfer the State's lone airport to the IAF, a team of MNF legislators led by Leader of Opposition Lalchhandama Ralte visited the Lengpui Airport on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Ralte said both the MNF and the Congress governments had worked hard to establish the airport, and successive administrations had borne its operational costs.

"When the ZPM assumed power in December 2023, one of the first initiatives of Chief Minister Lalduhoma was to propose handing over our airport to the IAF, which is shameful," Ralte said. "

"Former Chief Ministers Lal Thanhawla (Congress) and Zoramthanga (MNF) managed to retain ownership of the airport despite financial challenges. This proves the ZPM Government's total financial failure," he said.

Ralte warned of multiple consequences in the event of the IAF taking control of the Lengpui Airport.

"Across India, 27 IAF-controlled airports have civilian enclaves. These bases prioritise military operations, including fighter jet and transport plane activities. Given Mizoram's strategic location near China, Lengpui could be developed into a jet fighter base like Pune, Tezpur, Bagdogra, and Srinagar," Ralte pointed out.

"Frequent fighter jet sorties and airspace restrictions could reduce flight frequency, impacting Mizoram's economic progress. Noise pollution from military aircraft will also disrupt Aizawl and the nearby areas," the MNF leader maintained.

"Lengpui and its surroundings, including Aizawl, could become high-priority targets in times of conflict due to the airport's strategic importance as a military installation, Ralte said, while asserting that the people of Mizoram would never allow their airport to be taken over by the IAF.

The Leader of the Opposition added that the previous MNF government had already proposed constructing a second runway and submitted its detailed project report (DPR) to the Centre.

"With India's Act East Policy in focus, our dream is to upgrade Lengpui into an international airport. That will never happen if the IAF takes control of it," he said.

Echoing him, MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo vowed to fight against the move.

Meanwhile, the NGO Co-ordination Committee (NGOCC), a conglomerate of major civil societies and student organisations, met Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday and reiterated their opposition to the State Government's plan to hand over the Lengpui Airport to the IAF, a release issued by the NGOCC stated.

The NGOCC leaders told the Chief Minister that they had already issued a statement on August 9 last year, opposing the proposed transfer of the airport. On Friday, they formally submitted their objections in writing.

"We urged the Chief Minister not to hand over the airport's authority to the IAF. Even if maintaining the airport is a financial burden, we appealed to him to explore other options rather than transferring it to the IAE," they said.





By

Zodin Sanga












