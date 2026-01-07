MNF quits ZPM alliance, throws Mizoram's Lai ADC politics into fresh uncertainty

Aizawl, Jan 6: The political situation in the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) took a dramatic turn on Tuesday with the Mizo National Front (MNF) withdrawing from the Lairam Legislature Party (LLP), a post-poll alliance it had formed with the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM).

In a letter submitted to Governor Gen (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh (retd), the MNF conveyed its decision to snap ties with the LLP, citing unresolved political issues.

The letter was signed by R Rohmingliana, MNF general secretary in charge of District Council Affairs.

The LLP was constituted on December 14 following a post-election understanding between the ZPM and the MNF.

Under the arrangement, ZPM leader T Zakunga was elected Leader of the Legislature Party who staked claim to form the executive committee before the Governor on December 15. The move came shortly after the Congress severed its pre-poll alliance with the MNF.

The MNF’s sudden withdrawal has injected fresh uncertainty into the LADC at a crucial juncture, as the council is scheduled to elect its chairman on Wednesday.

MNF nominee Sanghuliana Mualchin filed his nomination for the post on Tuesday, while Congress MDC H Vanlaltanpuia also entered the fray by submitting his nomination papers.

Political observers in Lawngtlai district said the MNF’s volte face has triggered speculation that the party may now explore the possibility of forming an executive committee with the support of the two BJP members in the council.

Such a scenario could involve defections from the Congress, either to the BJP or the MNF, with the former being seen as more likely.

Sources within the MNF, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed that the lone Congress MLA in the State Assembly, C Ngunlianchunga, was prepared to allow some Congress MDCs to break ranks in order to block the ZPM, which rules the State, from forming the executive committee in the LADC.

The LADC elections held on December 3 produced a fractured mandate in the 25-member council.

The MNF emerged as the single largest party with eight seats, followed by the Congress with seven seats and the ZPM with six. The BJP secured two seats, while two were won by Independents.

With no party commanding a clear majority, post-poll negotiations began soon after the results were declared on December 9.

The Congress withdrew from its pre-poll alliance with the MNF on December 11 and subsequently opened talks with the ZPM, with Ngunlianchunga being projected as a potential Chief Executive Member.

Although a ZPM-Congress combine initially appeared close to forming the executive committee, the ZPM later shifted course and entered into talks with the MNF, leading to the formation of the LLP and T Zakunga’s projection as the Chief Executive Member.