MNF MLA flags poll-time provocations along Assam border, seeks tighter security

Aizawl, Mar 12: Mizoram's main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrinsanga Ralte on Wednesday urged the state government to strengthen security along the state's border with Assam, warning of potential provocations ahead of the neighbouring state's assembly elections, likely to be held in April.

Speaking during the budget discussion for the Home department, Ralte claimed that the Assam government utilises border issues for political leverage during elections.

He stressed that Mizoram must remain vigilant and proactive to prevent territorial encroachment.

Ralte, who is from Serlui assembly constituency in Kolasib district, which shares a border with Assam, said that following the violent clash between the two states in 2021, several locations were designated under a status quo arrangement.

"While Mizoram has been diligent in honouring these agreements, the Assam side has shown little regard for them," he alleged.

Three Mizoram districts — Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit — share a 164.6 km long border with Assam’s Cachar, Sribhumi and Hailakandi districts.

The border dispute between the two northeastern states, which mainly stemmed from two conflicting colonial-era demarcations, one from 1875 under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation and another from 1933, is a long-pending issue which has remained unresolved.

The two northeastern neighbours have been engaged in several key dialogues in a bid to resolve the vexed border dispute over the past few years.

Noting a disparity in infrastructure development, Ralte said while both states established various access roads and duty posts during the height of the dispute, the Assam government has successfully converted its temporary Border Outposts (BOPs) into permanent, robust facilities.

Conversely, he criticised the Mizoram government's "slow pace" of development, warning that the administration would bear the blame should security difficulties arise.

