MNF calls 10-hr Mizoram shutdown on Oct 29 to protest Forest Amendment Act

Aizawl, Oct 28: The Mizo National Front (MNF), Mizoram’s main opposition party, has called a 10-hour total shutdown across the state on Wednesday to protest the extension of the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act (FCAA), 2023 in Mizoram.

The shutdown will be enforced from 6 am to 4 pm in all districts except Mamit, due to the upcoming Dampa bypoll scheduled on November 11, MNF media and publicity cell secretary Lallenmawia Jongte said on Tuesday.

During the shutdown, government and private offices, educational institutions, business establishments, and transport services are expected to remain closed. However, emergency services will be exempted.

Jongte said the MNF had strongly opposed the state assembly’s decision to extend the FCAA and had urged the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government under Chief Minister Lalduhoma to withdraw the resolution. The party also previously requested a special assembly session to review and reverse the move.

MNF president Zoramthanga criticised the government’s decision, claiming the adoption of the amended Act has “hurt the sentiment of the Mizos.”

The People’s Conference and the Joint Civil Society Mizoram (CJM) – a coalition of multiple organisations – have extended support to the shutdown, urging NGOs, civil society bodies, and other political parties to join the protest.

On August 27, during the monsoon session, the Mizoram Assembly passed a resolution to apply the FCAA, 2023 in the state, reversing its earlier stance taken under MNF rule in August 2023.

The MNF contends that the new legislation could allow the Centre to gradually take control of land owned by indigenous communities, as it enables exemption of forest clearance for strategic linear projects of national importance within 100 km of international borders — a category that covers most of Mizoram.

Earlier, on September 11, CJM staged a peaceful protest in Aizawl, demanding the withdrawal of the state’s resolution.

PTI