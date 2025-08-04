MNF accuses Mizoram CM of 'backdoor attempt' to relocate state capital to Thenzawl

Aizawl, Aug 4: In June this year, Chief Minister Lalduhoma chaired a high-level meeting to discuss a master plan to transform Thenzawl, the second-largest town in his Serchhip constituency, into a “Peace City.”

According to an official statement, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has agreed to allocate Rs 10 crore to the Mizoram government for preparing the master plan, of which Rs 1 crore (10 per cent) has already been released. “The ministry will release 25 per cent of the allocated amount after the selection of an agency, 35 per cent after submission of the draft Detailed Project Report (DPR), and the remaining 30 per cent after submission of the final DPR,” the statement added.

However, the initiative has stirred political controversy, with the Mizo National Front (MNF), the main opposition party in Mizoram, accusing the Chief Minister of secretly attempting to shift the state capital from Aizawl to Thenzawl without public consultation.

MNF general secretary Zodinpuia alleged that Lalduhoma had submitted a petition to the Centre seeking financial assistance for a capital relocation project, all while keeping the public in the dark. Citing an official letter accessed by the party, Zodinpuia said the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had written to the Mizoram chief secretary and resident commissioner in Delhi regarding the “shifting of the state capital from Aizawl to Thenzawl.”

The letter reportedly mentioned the Centre’s willingness to release 10 per cent of a proposed Rs 10 crore to “kickstart the work for preparation of DPR for the shifting of State Capital from Aizawl to Thenzawl.”

Zodinpuia claimed that while Lalduhoma publicly presented the project as a Peace City initiative aimed at decongesting Aizawl, he concealed the true intention of establishing Thenzawl as the new state capital. “This is a betrayal of the people’s trust. There was no consultation with the residents of Aizawl or the broader Mizoram public,” he said, demanding the Chief Minister clarify his position.

Located about 93 km from Aizawl, Thenzawl is a well-known handloom hub and tourist destination, home to Mizoram’s only golf course and the scenic Vantawng waterfalls. Lalduhoma had earlier stated that the town and surrounding areas were being planned to accommodate up to 10 lakh people, with expected support from the Centre.

The Chief Minister’s Office has yet to issue a response to the MNF’s allegations.

Without referring to any plans to develop Thenzawl as the new state capital, Lalduhoma had previously said the town had abundant water sources, which sometimes led to flooding in certain areas. “The proposed master plan should include a beautiful river in the middle, with scenic lakes and surroundings,” he said.

He also emphasized the need for basic infrastructure to support both government functions and future residents. “It should be a beautifully planned city designed to attract tourists,” he added.

According to the official statement, Thenzawl currently has a population of about 10,000. The proposed city will be developed over 108 square kilometres, of which 82 square kilometres will be designated as an urban area. The targeted population density is 100 persons per hectare, making it possible to house up to 10 lakh people without congestion and allowing room for future expansion.