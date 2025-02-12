M’laya’s drone surveillance on illegal coal mining fails to take off: Justice Katakey report

Guwahati, Feb 12: The Meghalaya government’s efforts to curb illegal coal mining through drone surveillance have been called into question, with Justice Katakey Committee highlighting serious shortcomings in its latest report.

In its 27th interim report, the one-man committee has called for the identification of illegal mining hotspots within a week, adding that drone usage was alarmingly low in key illegal coal mining hubs such as East and West Jaintia Hills, West Khasi Hills, and South Garo Hills.

The report also added that between April 1, 2024, and January 31, 2025, only six drone sorties were conducted—two in West Jaintia Hills and four in East Jaintia Hills, and no drone flights were carried out in West Garo Hills and East Khasi Hills.

The committee also flagged a complete lack of drone surveillance in Gasuapara, South Garo Hills, despite substantial coal seizures—2527.71 MT in Gandibhor village and 73.006 MT in Nirang and Goreng (West Khasi Hills) on December 5 and September 12, 2024, respectively.

In light of these findings, the committee has recommended an immediate overhaul of the surveillance system.

It has also recommended the formation of a dedicated police team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police to oversee drone operations, and the submission of fortnightly surveillance reports from district Superintendents of Police to the Director General of Police, who will, in turn, report to the Chief Secretary.

Earlier, the state had set up two Drone Control Rooms at a cost of ₹45.27 lakh under the Meghalaya Environmental and Protection Restoration Fund (MEPRF).

These were meant to assist the police in monitoring and preventing illicit coal mining and transportation across key districts.

Meanwhile, officials from the Union Ministry of Coal are scheduled to visit West Khasi Hills to lay the groundwork for the introduction of “scientific mining” in Meghalaya.

Informing this, Chief Minister Conrad Sanbgfma added that the officials have already conducted inspections in Jaintia Hills and will now assess sites in West Khasi Hills

“We have overcome one of the biggest challenges, and we hope this will bring positive change,” the Chief Minister said during a campaign event in Nongstoin ahead of the February 21 district council elections.