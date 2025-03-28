M’laya CM meets civil society organisations to address demolition of World War I cenotaph

Tura, March 28: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday held a meeting with representatives of various civil society organisations (CSOs) led by the Mothers' Union, to address the contentious issue surrounding the demolition of a World War I cenotaph.

In a release on Thursday afternoon, the CSOs stated that the cenotaph, which held immense historical and emotional significance for the Garo tribe, was dismantled without due consultation, triggering widespread outrage and grief. The meeting was held at the Chief Minister's residence.

During the meeting, the CSOs strongly protested against what has been described as an "unlawful and disrespectful" act that dishonoured the memory of Garo warriors who fought and laid down their lives in World War I as part of the Garo Labour Corps.

The representatives of the Mothers' Union, a prominent organisation advocating for indigenous rights, expressed their "deep disappointment and anger" over the unilateral decision to dismantle the cenotaph without prior consultation with the community. The Mothers' Union, which is a unit member of the Indigenous Women's Forum of North East India and a part of the Asia Indigenous Peoples Pact, has been at the forefront of the movement, demanding accountability for this "act of cultural desecration".

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister assured the delegation that immediate corrective steps would be taken. He stated that all activities at the cenotaph site would be put on hold until further notice. Sangma also made a commitment to form a new, fair, and inclusive committee within a week to address the matter comprehensively.

This committee will include representatives from civil society, historians, indigenous leaders, and members of the affected community to ensure that future actions concerning the cenotaph undertaken with full transparency and consensus.

The CSOs welcomed the Chief Minister's assurance, stating that while the damage had already been done, the decision to form a new committee provided hope for justice and rectification.

However, they also reiterated that those responsible for the unauthorised demolition must be held accountable and concrete measures must be implemented to prevent such incidents in the future.

"The meeting marks a crucial step towards addressing the growing public dissatisfaction over the lack of administrative transparency and cultural sensitivity in handling issues related to indigenous heritage. The CM's intervention is expected to pave the way for a more just and respectful resolution that upholds the dignity of the Garo Indigenous Tribe and their historical legacy," the CSOs stated in a release.

- By Biplab Kr Dey