M'laya CM inaugurates first scientific coal mine in East Jaintia Hills

Guwahati, Mar 17: The Chief Minister of Meghalaya on Monday virtually inaugurated state’s first scientific coal mine in East Jaintia Hills.

This comes after an agreement by the central government with three miners of the state in January this year.

“After almost a decade of a ban on coal mining .. we have today inaugurated the first scientific coal mine in East Jaintia hills.… truly a historic and red-letter day for the people of Meghalaya…,” Conrad wrote on a popular microblogging website.

It may be mentioned that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a ban on the unscientific "rat-hole mining" and transportation of coal in the Himalayan state decades ago, citing its harmful effects on the environment, human health, and rivers in the hilly, tribal-dominated region.

The ban had abruptly stopped the livelihood options of many people in the state.

Under pressure to resume coal mining, the Meghalaya government approached the Supreme Court and successfully got the NGT ban lifted in 2019.

Notably, the agreements for scientific mining were signed between the Controller of Coal and the firms for mining sites at Pyndengshalang in West Khasi Hills, Saryngkham in East Jaintia Hills, and Lumiakhi Wahsarang in East Jaintia Hills.

This development is expected to boost the state's revenue, as coal mining was once a major contributor, generating around ₹700 crore annually before the ban in 2014.





