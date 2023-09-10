M'laya BSF seizes several items worth Rs 88 lakhs at border

Guwahati, Sep 10: In a joint operation, the Border Security Force, Meghalaya along with Meghalaya police seized a huge amount of medicines, glass frames and clothing items that were meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh from the border of South West Khasi Hills.

According to reports, the amount of the seized items is worth around Rs 88 lakhs.

Based on specific information the troops of BSF along with Meghalaya police intercepted two vehicles near the Gumaghat bordering area.

Following the interception, drivers of both the vehicles were arrested as they were not able to provide valid documents regarding the consignments.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.