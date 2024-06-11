MLAs and Ministers who fail to save Manipur should resign: COCOMI Women Wing

Imphal, June 11: The COCOMI Women Wing, in collaboration with women vendors from Ima Keithel, has demanded that ministers and MLAs of Manipur travel to Jiribam by tomorrow to resolve the violence that has unfolded recently.

They also staged protest and shouted slogan like, “MLAs and Ministers who fails to save Manipur should resign” , “PM Modi fails to hear the voice of Manipur”, “When Manipur is burning Central government becomes a mere spectator.”

Assistant coordinator of COCOMI Women Wing, Wahengbam Luwang Leima, issued a stern warning, asserting that failure to address these issues promptly would result in widespread agitation from the people.

The development comes from recent events, including a militant attack on the Chief Minister’s advance convoy team. Leima questioned the government's response to such incidents, particularly highlighting the acquisition of areas like Churachandpur-Kangpokpi-Moreh and the current targeting of Jiribam.

Allegations were also levied against the Assam Rifles (AR), with women accusing them of removing Jiribam residents and allowing militants to burn down homes.

According to Leima, “the agitation signals a growing discontent with the current administration's handling of the situation.”

Thingujam Rani, secretary of Khwairamband Keithel Sinba, lamented the year-long conflict in Manipur, noting the recent attacks by militants in Jiribam.

Rani accused the central government of employing a divide-and-rule policy aimed at undermining the Meitei community. She called for decisive action from the authorities and urged resignation if they failed to restore peace and normalcy to the region.