Mizoram's Young Lai Associations extends support for border fencing with Myanmar

Aizawl, Sept 13: The Young Lai Association (YLA), the largest civil organization at Mizoram's Southern district of Lawngtlai expressed their support for fencing of the India-Myanmar border.

They extended their support to centre's proposal during a meeting with the Joint Secretary of MEA B. Shyam, who is currently on a visit to Aizawl.

The leaders of YLA stated the immediate need for fencing of the border due to instability in Myanmar and added that if the border between Mizoram and Myanmar is faced, they hope that it will reduce smuggling activities and reduce crime rates inside Mizoram.

The YLA further highlighted that fencing the border with Myanmar will not hamper any legal travelling as there will be check gates, and added that it will not affect migratory animals as there are proposed area for their movements.

During the meeting with the MEA Joint Secretary, the YLA conveyed their support for India's Act East Policy and discussed the ongoing development of the Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP). They extended the need to implement regular border trade at Zorinpui (Zochachhuah), and to establish immigration check posts and border commercial haats.