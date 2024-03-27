Mizoram’s three main political party MP candidates file nominations

Aizawl, March 27: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mizo National Front (MNF), and Congress MP candidates filed their nominations on Wednesday to Aizawl District Deputy Commissioner and Returing Officer for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Nazuk Kumar.

The BJP candidate Vanlalhmuaka stated that other Christian states like Meghalaya and Nagaland are going to field candidates with the support of the BJP so that they can have a central minister. He said that if the people of Mizoram vote for him, the state would have a minister at the Centre.

MNF candidate and sitting Rajya Sabha MP K. Vanlalvena stated that he would fight for the security and protection of the state of Mizoram, it's culture and religion. He stated that it is easier to fight for all these by joining the NDA, which is a block made up of 45 parties. He asked the people of Mizoram to vote for him, as he had been vocal and active in Parliament for the last three and a half years.

The Congress candidate, Lalbiakzama, stated that if he wins, he will fight for the security of the Mizo culture and candidate. He stated that under the NDA government, the security of Mizoram is compromised in ways like the Forest Conservation Amendment Act.