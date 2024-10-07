Mizoram's smallest village Vuakmual: Home to a family of seven

Aizawl, Oct 7: Perched atop a remote hill in southern Mizoram's Lunglei district lies the state's smallest village, Vuakmual, home to just one household of seven members.

Isolated and cut off from modern civilisation, the village has no access to roads, electricity, mobile networks, or the internet, leaving the lone family to live without basic amenities in an era defined by digital connectivity. Headed by Tawnga, the single family of Vuakmual resides a few kilometres away from the larger neighbouring village of New Vuakmual, which has 44 families and a population of 196. Once a thriving settlement, Vuakmual's history is intertwined with Mizoram's troubled past. In the 1960s, the village was forcibly evacuated and its residents relocated to Lungsen, a designated Protected and Progressive Village (PPV) during the insurgency period, as part of the Indian Army's strategy to contain the Mizo National Front (MNF) militants.

Many villagers returned to Vuakmual in 1974, hoping to rebuild their community. However, various challenges, including the devastating 'Mautam famine' triggered by the gregarious flowering of the 'Mautak' bamboo (Me-locanna baccifera), led to another exodus in 1988. During the Mautam, the proliferation of rats destroyed paddy fields, forcing many to abandon their homes once again.

By 2007, only eight families remained, struggling to survive amidst the famine's impact. The exodus continued over the years, and by 2017, all but one family had left. Today, Vuakmual remains a testament to resilience amidst adversity. The Tawnga family, staying far removed from modern comforts like phone networks and the internet, relies on traditional practices and self-sufficiency to sustain themselves. Though accessible by forest trails from Putlungasih, Thuampui, and Zawlpui villages, reaching Vuakmual requires a steep 4-kilometre trek.

