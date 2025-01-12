Pineapple farmers in Mizoram’s Sialhawk suffer Rs 40 L loss due to lack of buyers

Aizawl, Jan. 12: Pineapple growers at Sialhawk village in Khawzawl district suffered substantial losses in 2024 due to lack of buyers, with approximately 4,000 quintals of the fruit perishing.

Sialhawk Lakhuihthei (Pineapple) Society secretary Kawllianpuia on Saturday said that the village produced around 13,000 quintals during the peak harvest months of July and August last year. While 9,000 quintals were sold, there were no takers for the remaining harvest, leading to a financial loss of approximately Rs 40 lakh.

"We earned about Rs 90 lakh by selling pineapples at an average price of Rs 10 per kilogram. However, due to inadequate market linkages, a large portion of the produce went to waste," Kawllianpuia said. He added that the Mizoram Government's failure to provide market support exacerbated their plight, leaving farmers to look for buyers independently.

Farmers in the village continue to face difficulties even during the off-season, struggling to sell smaller yields during winter, which may result in further losses.

"In 2023, the previous Government had supported pineapple growers, helping us market the entire 12,000 quintals of produce. Unfortunately, no such assistance was provided last year, leaving us with unsold stocks and heavy losses," Kawllianpuia rued.

Sialhawk, Mizoram's top pineapple-producing village, began large-scale cultivation in 2005, with significant growth seen since 2016. Today, 250 families are engaged in pineapple farming. However, many are now contemplating abandoning cultivation due to new challenges.

The situation underscores the urgent need for government intervention to establish reliable market linkages and ensure sustainable livelihood for the farmers.

- By Zodin Sanga