Mizoram’s oldest resident, 108-yr-old Pi Buangi, recognised amid senior welfare push

Aizawl, Sept 13: Mizoram Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii today announced that Lalneihsangi – affectionately called Pi Buangi – is the oldest living resident of the State after a departmental verification process.

At a special felicitation ceremony organised at the Aijal Club here, the minister said that the Social Welfare Department had confirmed through its verification that Pi Buangi, who lives in Khatla here, is Mizoram’s oldest resident. She congratulated the centenarian and stated that the department, which looks after the welfare of senior citizens, not only provides pension to the elderly but also observes the Elders’ Day every year. She added that the Government has already launched an initiative to expand homes and day-care centres for older persons.

Lalrinpuii noted that with changing times, the population of senior citizens in Mizoram is steadily rising. According to the department’s records, there are more than 70,000 elderly people in the State and the number is projected to touch one lakh by 2036.

Born and raised in Aizawl Venghnuai, Pi Buangi turned 108 on April 14 this year. Her family was among the first in Mizoram to join the Salvation Army: her father, Thangchhunga, was the first Corps Sergeant Major in the State. One of the earliest Mizo women to work for social rehabilitation, Pi Buangi served for many years at the Behala Girls’ Home in Kolkata, caring for women in distress and orphaned children. In 2022, she was honoured with the heritage award, ‘Women of Substance’.